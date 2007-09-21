Open Text Selection as URL?

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

autocopy.png Dear Lifehacker, Is there a Firefox extension or behaviour that automates the following process (which I seem to use a dozen times per day)?1. Select URL 2. Ctrl+C to copy URL 2. Ctrl+T to open a tab 3. Ctrl+V to paste URL 4. Enter to go to the URL I'd love to be able to select a chunk of text and, using the right-click context menu, send it to the Address bar of a new tab. Bonus points to do it with a keystroke!

Thanks in advance! Copy and Paster

Dear Copy,

As someone who also used to have to go through all those steps a few times a day with raw URLs or wrapped email URLs, I feel your pain, and highly recommend the excellent Auto Copy Firefox extension. With Auto Copy installed, when you select text on a page, hit its right-click context menu to open that text as a URL in a new tab, paste it into the search box or location bar. This feature also comes in handy with long emailed URLs that wrap and aren't clickable.

I'm sure there are other extensions and methods to achieve the same result, so readers—you know what to do.

Love, Lifehacker

Comments

  • Skit Guest

    The Reader will likely find the Linkification addon quite useful. Converts plaintext urls and emails on the page into clickable links.

    https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/190

    Opera have done this well for years with a 'Go to URL' option in the right click menu. I do miss Opera sometimes.. :P

    0
  • shaunpud Guest

    Rather than installing an extension just select the text and drag it to an empty space, or to the right, on the tab bar.

    0

