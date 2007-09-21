Mac users: Browse a group of photos full-size quickly and easily with trusty Preview.app. Avoid the load of iPhoto and the tiny thumbnails of Finder: highlight all the photos you'd like to see (hold down the Shift or Control key as you click the files in Finder) and Cmd+click. From the context menu, choose Open With > Preview, and the images will open in a single Preview.app window simultaneously, with thumbnails in the drawer for quick navigation between them.
Open Mutiple Photos in Preview
