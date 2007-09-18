Open a Set of Bookmarks in One Click?

Dear Lifehacker, I was hoping that it is possible to set up a bookmark in Firefox that would open several distinct pages with one click, but I'm not having any luck working this one out. Can it be done? Yours, Frustrated Multi-Bookmarker Dear Bookmarker,

The solution is actually very simple; all you need to do is create a bookmark folder. To get started, right-click your bookmark toolbar and select New Folder... and give the folder a name befitting the group of bookmarks you'd like to open at one time. Then just start bookmarking every page you want to open (if you've already got them open, you can bookmark them in one fell swoop the Bookmark all tabs shortcut) and file them in that folder.

Next time you fire up your 'fox and you want to open that collection of bookmarks at once, either middle-click the folder in your bookmarks toolbar or go to Bookmarks -> Folder Name and then select the Open in All Tabs option. This is by no means a new Firefox feature (we've even partially covered it in the past), but it's a goodie, and definitely the best way to open multiple pages at once.

Good luck!

With love, Lifehacker