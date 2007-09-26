Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Online Backup Final Round, Mozy vs. Carbonite

carbonitevsmozy.png Our recent poll on online backup shows that most Lifehacker readers prefer Mozy to back up their data in the cloud. However, there were lots of shout-outs for flat-priced, unlimited storage Carbonite in the comments. Mozy offers 2GB of storage indefinitely for free and works for Mac and PC; Carbonite offers a 15 day trial and charges an affordable $50 a year for unlimited storage.Most of my critical stuff is stored on a Mac, so my main beef with Mozy is its Mac client's inability to schedule regular backups. Carbonite's Mac client remains to be seen (but is in the works). On PC's, both can do automatic scheduled backups. Mozy offers that sweet free 2GB indefinitely and Carbonite's trial is limited to 15 days, but Carbonite's yearly fee is very reasonable for unlimited storage space. (A Carbonite rep tells me that they don't offer a free couple of gigs like Mozy because they don't want their paying users to have to fund the freeloaders. Makes sense.) Mozy's unlimited storage option will set you back $4.95 a month, just 10 bucks more than Carbonite.

So which one are you using or most likely to use?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

If radio buttons don't quite get across your thoughts on the subject, the comments await.

Comments

  • Russell Guest

    "Most of my critical stuff is stored on a Mac, so my main beef with Mozy is its Mac client's inability to schedule regular backups"

    ummm the version I have has options for either a routine timed backup or a backup every time you're computers idle. To get to it you choose Configure Mozy -> then Mozy -> Preferences -> scheduling

    0
  • Arthur K Guest

    The key is keeping the service simple, so taht anyone can be back-up (not only those with technoical know-how). Both services do this well and cheaply.

    If you are interested in a free 90 day trial of Carbonite, please let me know.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles