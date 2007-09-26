Online Backup Final Round, Mozy vs. Carbonite

Our recent poll on online backup shows that most Lifehacker readers prefer Mozy to back up their data in the cloud. However, there were lots of shout-outs for flat-priced, unlimited storage Carbonite in the comments. Mozy offers 2GB of storage indefinitely for free and works for Mac and PC; Carbonite offers a 15 day trial and charges an affordable $50 a year for unlimited storage. Most of my critical stuff is stored on a Mac, so my main beef with Mozy is its Mac client's inability to schedule regular backups. Carbonite's Mac client remains to be seen (but is in the works). On PC's, both can do automatic scheduled backups. Mozy offers that sweet free 2GB indefinitely and Carbonite's trial is limited to 15 days, but Carbonite's yearly fee is very reasonable for unlimited storage space. (A Carbonite rep tells me that they don't offer a free couple of gigs like Mozy because they don't want their paying users to have to fund the freeloaders. Makes sense.) Mozy's unlimited storage option will set you back $4.95 a month, just 10 bucks more than Carbonite.

So which one are you using or most likely to use?

