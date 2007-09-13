One Year Ago on Lifehacker

- Gmail Tips and Tricks Monster Roundup"Ever since I bought my first Gmail invite for five dollars off eBay over 2 years ago, I've been all about squeezing every last productive drop I can out of Gmail."
- Geek to Live: Tech support with UltraVNC SingleClick"Grandpa called from Florida, and he needs your help uploading pictures to Yahoo! Photos.... If only you were looking over his shoulder - except he's states away."
- Technophilia: Forget the TV and watch the web"You can even use the web as your own (free!) personal TiVo so you watch your favourite shows anytime you want..."
- How to portscan your computer for security holes"Open ports on your computers are invitations to criminal hackers and other evildoers to wreak havoc - and if you don't protect yourself, no one else will."
- Download of the Day: myFairTunes6 (Windows)"Open source program myFairTunes6 is designed to remove the digital rights management (DRM) from your iTunes Music Store-purchased songs."
- Ask the Readers: Best music for studying?"What do you listen to when you're trying to study or write?"
- How to save $$ without a 9 to 5"Saving for retirement - or hell, even next month's mortgage payment - is hard when you're a freelancer who doesn't get the same check every two weeks."
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
