We've all heard that a glass of wine a day or other light drinking can be good for your heart, but more than one or two glasses and you're doing much more harm than good, according to a study reported on by CBS News. Specifically, the study defines one drink as "a 12-ounce bottle of beer, a 5-ounce glass of wine, or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled liquor," and more than one glass for women and more than two for men is far worse than no alcohol whatsoever. For those times you do go well over the healthy one-drink limit, though, these hangover preventions and cures might come in handy.
One Drink is Healthy, More Than Two Is Not
