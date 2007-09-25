OLPC to sell XO laptop to the public

If you've been following the evolution of the One Laptop Per Child campaign, you know that along with working to bring cheap computers to kids in developing countries, they've also developed an awesome rugged laptop with an indoor/outdoor screen, no moving breakable parts, which requires no external power source, and has mesh networking capabilities. Very cool. Prototypes of the OLPC have been passed around at various geek conferences in Australia recently, but now they're opening up a limited "Give 1 Get 1" program so you can fund a laptop for a child in the developing world, and get one for yourself or your own child:

"Starting November 12, One Laptop Per Child will be offering a Give 1 Get 1 Program for a brief window of time. For $US399, you will be purchasing two XO laptopsâ€”one that will be sent to empower a child to learn in a developing nation, and one that will be sent to your child at home."

Sounds like an awesome way to do some good, and get your hands on an awesome piece of technology. I suspect I know what a few altruistic geeks will be finding under their Christmas tree this year: