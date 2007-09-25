Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

OLPC to sell XO laptop to the public

olpc_logo.png If you've been following the evolution of the One Laptop Per Child campaign, you know that along with working to bring cheap computers to kids in developing countries, they've also developed an awesome rugged laptop with an indoor/outdoor screen, no moving breakable parts, which requires no external power source, and has mesh networking capabilities. Very cool. Prototypes of the OLPC have been passed around at various geek conferences in Australia recently, but now they're opening up a limited "Give 1 Get 1" program so you can fund a laptop for a child in the developing world, and get one for yourself or your own child:

"Starting November 12, One Laptop Per Child will be offering a Give 1 Get 1 Program for a brief window of time. For $US399, you will be purchasing two XO laptopsâ€”one that will be sent to empower a child to learn in a developing nation, and one that will be sent to your child at home."

Sounds like an awesome way to do some good, and get your hands on an awesome piece of technology. I suspect I know what a few altruistic geeks will be finding under their Christmas tree this year: olpc.png

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles