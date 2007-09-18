New York Times cans fees on website and archive

Two years after imposing a $US50 subscription fee for people to view its archives and columnists' writing online, the New York Times has decided to reverse the decision and open up all areas of its website for free browsing.

It seems to be a global trend in the online world, but I thought this was particularly cool - in addition to opening up its website, the Times will also make its archives from 1987 to the present freely available, as well as those from 1851 to 1922, which are in the public domain.

Times to End Charges on Web Site