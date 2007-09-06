New online info portal for premium mobile phone services

Industry body The Communications Alliance has launched a new information website on premium mobile phone services. It aims to inform people about what premium services are, so they can make informed buying decisions. Hmm, could this be in response to recent horror stories like the one about the Ombudsman uncovering a customer who'd unwittingly racked up a $29,000 phone bill in one month? :) Anyhoo, it's an interesting site because it also has a detailed explanation about how to make complaints about premium services, and how those complaints are handled, as well as a useful, comprensive listing of other Australian resources and websites ranging from consumer rights, privacy and anti-spam.

Mobile Premium Services - Information for customers [the Communiations Alliance]