New iPods and WiFi iTunes store

Finally some Apple news about products we can buy here in Australia! You will have read about the new iPods already today - if not, our mates at Gizmodo AU did a great job rounding up all the product announcements. (See here for their "5 things we love and 5 things we hate about the new iPods" post) The thing we're most excited about here at Lifehacker - apart from the pretty sexy iPod Touch ($419) itself - was the iTunes Wi-Fi music store for iPod Touch and iPhone. You can browse and buy songs for your iPod or iPhone directly, without using a PC. Nice. Now bring on the damn iPhone already. :)