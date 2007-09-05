New features for Twitter, Netvibes

TechCrunch tells us that Twitter has added search and GMail import to its service, and launched a toolbox called "Explore" where they'll list tools people can use to interact with Twitter offsite. They're also releasing a visualisation tool called Twitter Blocks. New Twitter Visualization Tools Coming: First Is Twitter Blocks [Tech Crunch]
CNET's reported that Netvibes has gone mobile - for real this time. Users no longer need to create a 'mobile' tag to push content to their phones. There are two new mobile apps - one lightweight one for Windows phones, another more fully-featured for Apple's iPhone.
