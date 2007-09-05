Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Browse and buy art online

Kevin Kelly has written up a post about buying artwork online at the Cool Tools blog. His post about Tiny Showcase reminded me that we've got a really nice Australian-based art site, RedBubble. I'll give a detailed roundup of Red Bubble, but first here's what Kevin had to say about Tiny Showcase:

"Keeping tabs on the art world is tough and time-consuming. Being a collector is tougher — and downright expensive. This site does all the work for you and allows you to amass your own hip, limited edition prints for cheap."

Once a week, Tiny Showcase emails out a newsletter alerting subscribers about the artist they'll be featuring that week - a limited number of prints are sold for $US20 each. A proportion of the proceeds go to a charity chosen by the artist. Tiny Showcase [Cool Tools] Cool idea, but let's look at something a little closer to home - Red Bubble. Red Bubble describes itself as an online art gallery and creative community. You can browse via tags (eg cats), or by artist name. You can create a watchlist for the artists you like, and there's a 'favourites' tag so you can find out what other artists and users of the site recommend. Some artists, like Melbourne based Vicki, just use the site to share their artwork: catski.png Sydney-based stealthflower uses the site to sell her photography: lunar-smile.jpg Others use it to sell wall art, greeting cards and tshirts. My favourite tshirt was by ScottA: redbubble_tshirt.png So do you buy artwork online, or would you rather go the oldfashioned route and go to galleries to check out the artwork 'in the flesh'? If you can recommend any online art galleries, please post in comments!

Comments

  • Alexander Kesselaar Guest

    Redbubble is great. They are constantly adding new features and new ways to sell your art. I used to only display my photos on my blog and on flickr. The community is great. Lots of feedback and fantastic artwork. I am considering ditching flickr completely especially if they don't start to integrating features such as selling prints and stockphotography...
    Best of all it is free and australian!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles