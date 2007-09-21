Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

new - ABC election site

abc_election.png

A couple of weeks ago I reviewed the ABC's news website, and gave it a big thumbs up for incorporating lots of excellent online tools for personalising the ABC's online news service.

So I was very keen to see what their election website is like. It was due to launch on Tuesday and has finally gone live today. I've already done a roundup of election websites and told you about Google's election website. But the ABC's site is worth checking out. As well as the things you'd expect to see, such as ABC election analyst Antony Green's election guide, and a drop down menu which takes you to a page profiling each electorate, there are also some nifty tools like the Election Calculator, which lets you drag the pointer to see the effect of electoral swings on a national or state-by-state basis:

abc_calculator.png

You can also get election news and results pushed out to you via SMS - details are here.

Australia Votes 2007

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles