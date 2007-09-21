new - ABC election site

A couple of weeks ago I reviewed the ABC's news website, and gave it a big thumbs up for incorporating lots of excellent online tools for personalising the ABC's online news service.

So I was very keen to see what their election website is like. It was due to launch on Tuesday and has finally gone live today. I've already done a roundup of election websites and told you about Google's election website. But the ABC's site is worth checking out. As well as the things you'd expect to see, such as ABC election analyst Antony Green's election guide, and a drop down menu which takes you to a page profiling each electorate, there are also some nifty tools like the Election Calculator, which lets you drag the pointer to see the effect of electoral swings on a national or state-by-state basis:

You can also get election news and results pushed out to you via SMS - details are here.

Australia Votes 2007