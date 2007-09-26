Navigate the Mobile Web Using Shortcuts with Paged Mobile

Mobile web start page Paged Mobile provides shorthand web navigation from their mobile start page. From its short URL (http://pa.gd/) to its web URL shorthand (which generally uses the first four letters of a URL followed by the last), most popular shortcuts on Paged only require four keystrokes. For example, you can navigate to Lifehacker by entering lifr , or Remember the Milk with remk . In addition, Paged Mobile employs YubNub web command line-like operators and shortcuts, so you can search Wikipedia by typing .wp Lifehacker (searches Wikipedia for Lifehacker). Granted, you've probably already got a lot of your favourites bookmarked in your mobile browser anyway, but Paged Mobile's simple shorthand makes it a very useful mobile start page.