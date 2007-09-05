Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

New Eudora email client built on Mozilla

Fans of the Qualcomm developed Eudora email client will be very pleased to learn that the beta version of Eudora 8 is now available. This is the first new version of Eudora since 2006, when developer Qualcomm donated Eudora to the Mozilla foundation. They've basically been working on migrating Eudora to an open source framework as an extension built on top of Thunderbird. At the moment Eudora 8 is essentially Thunderbird under the hood, with a Eudora skin and keyboard shortcuts, but more development is on the horizon. The Penelope extension (which also works with Thunderbird) provides new icons and sound files as well as key mapping, icons, toolbar layout and column layout which will be familiar to Eudora users. The beta can be downloaded here. The Wired writeup says that Thunderbird users may want to check out the Penelope extension too:

Eudora 8 has some features you might appreciate, such as the ability to add any menu item to the toolbar. Also note that if you do use Thunderbird, Eudora will recognize and use your existing Thunderbird settings. Eudora 8 also supports Thunderbird add-ons or at least it should. I had some problems using the Lightning extension, but the rest of my add-ons seemed to work â€” YMMV.

The beta of Penelope can be downloaded here.

Mozilla Resurrects Eudora E-mail Client [Wired]

