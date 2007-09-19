Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Mount Remote File Systems with NetDrive

Windows only: Mount remote drives over FTP, SFTP, WebDAV or iFolder to your desktop with freeware application NetDrive. Once mounted, you can navigate your remote drive like any other folder in Windows Explorer.

The application is free to download, but its development has been discontinued so it's somewhat hard to come by (hence the direct download link below). But you can still access advanced user instructions from Novell. I actually had major problems with NetDrive crashing Explorer after I connected, but the folks at weblog FreewareGenius had nothing but success with NetDrive, so your mileage may vary. NetDrive is a free download, Windows only. Mac users can achieve the same thing with previously mentioned MacFusion. If you know of an alternative solution, let's hear it in the comments.

NetDrive (Direct Download Link) [via FreewareGenius]

Comments

  • zigford @Jesse Harris

    You better be careful with this one. As I understand from reading the license agreement for NetDrive is that NetDrive is a rebadged product (http://www.webdrive.com/) licensed by South River Technologies, for Novell and to be only used in conjuction with Novell servers. Use apart from Novell servers is illegal.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles