Mint Manages Your Money

mint_logo.jpg Personal finance webapp Mint monitors your finances for you. Enter your bank account and credit card details and Mint imports transaction data automatically and provides detailed charts about buying habits as well as suggesting how to save. Purchases are broken down by type (spending, gas, entertainment, restaurants, groceries), and Mint can alert you about any abnormal activity in your accounts. The interface is clean and friendly, and Mint looks like a clear winner in money management.

  • Mark Guest

    Note that this is US only, it doesn't allow AU postcodes.

  • josh Guest

    Is there anything similar that does allow AU users?

