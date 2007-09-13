US - Microsoft's offering Office 2007 to students for $US60 starting next Wednesday. Valid student ID and email address required. AU - Microsoft hasn't let us know whether this offer is happening in Australia too - we will keep you posted.
Back to school
Comments
@Shane: It was AUD$75 not $70.
The promotion was called "It's Not Cheating" here in AU (http://www.itsnotcheating.com.au) which started on February 26, 2007 and ended by 11:59PM (Sydney time) on May 28, 2007.
On the bottom of the website there is a link to Microsoft (http://www.microsoft.com/australia/education/unistudentoffer/default.mspx )for those who thinks this is too good to be true.
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Microsoft did something like this here in AU at the start of the year. From memory I paid about $70 for Office 2007 Ultimate. I imagine at this price there is no upgrade price for future releases, although I don't know if I would need them. 2007 has everything I need (and the rest).