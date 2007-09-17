Microsoft confirms student pricing for Office 2007

Last week we told you about Microsoft's student pricing for Office 2007.
Microsoft kindly got in touch to confirm that the cheap pricing is available in Australia too. The student price is $75.
Last week we told you about Microsoft's student pricing for Office 2007.
Microsoft kindly got in touch to confirm that the cheap pricing is available in Australia too. The student price is $75.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink