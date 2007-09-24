Microsoft is making it easier for PC vendors to sell Windows machines with XP instead of Vista, according to a story from CNET. The program applies only to Windows Vista Business and Ultimate versions - although some PC makers (like Dell) have already reverted to offering an XP option, even for consumer PCs. Pre-SP1, it seems like Vista users are between a rock and a hard place. If you don't want to give up on Vista yet, dual-booting is an option I'm considering at the moment. Or if hanging out for SP1 isn't your style, here's Microsoft's own guide to rolling back to XP from Vista.
Microsoft broadens XP options
