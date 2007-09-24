Microsoft broadens XP options

Microsoft is making it easier for PC vendors to sell Windows machines with XP instead of Vista, according to a story from CNET. The program applies only to Windows Vista Business and Ultimate versions - although some PC makers (like Dell) have already reverted to offering an XP option, even for consumer PCs. Pre-SP1, it seems like Vista users are between a rock and a hard place. If you don't want to give up on Vista yet, dual-booting is an option I'm considering at the moment. Or if hanging out for SP1 isn't your style, here's Microsoft's own guide to rolling back to XP from Vista.