Merge Your Map on Yahoo Maps with MapMixer

Yahoo launches new webapp MapMixer, which blends an existing map image with Yahoo Maps. Handy for overlaying a static public transportation system, campus or hiking trails map onto a fancy-pants dynamic Ajax map, MapMixer's essentially an easy-peasy mashup maker for anyone with a map digital image (or a scanner). Just upload your image and fit it onto Yahoo Maps. Here's an example of a MapMixer map in action:

Check out some more MapMixer creations in the featured map gallery. Yahoo exec Bradley Horowitz explains how MapMixer works:

The most challenging part of the process is actually matching the two images together. The user simply finds a couple intersection points on both the map and his/her image and then the system automatically morphs them together. In our interview, Bradley explained the process as being "like a big sheet of rubber, the map is kind of stretched and rotated, and then applied to the Yahoo Map."

Really neat tool for folks who don't want to have to draw a whole new map when they've got one already—just scan and upload to MapMixer and you've got it online.