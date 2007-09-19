On September 26th at the Berwaldhallen concert hall in Stockholm Sweden, the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra will play an interepretation of Martin O´Donnells and Michael Salvatoris's Halo music, the rock band The Backyard Babies will play Halo-inspired music, a Swedish film director's Halo machinima film will be shown, and dancers from the Royal Swedish Ballet will perform a Halo interpretive dance, with Master Chief dancing along. As you can see in the video, a lot of work has gone into making sure old MC can keep up with the ballet company, and put in context the video isn't nearly as disturbing as if I had just dropped it in your laps and said, "Here, he dances". In retrospect, I probably should have done just that. Oh well, hindsight and all that. For more details on the Halo Concert event, visit HaloConcert.com.
Master Chief Performs Ballet
