Map Addresses in Your Sidebar with Mini Map Sidebar

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Map addresses, get directions, manage locations, and preview Google Earth KML files in your sidebar with Firefox extension Mini Map Sidebar. When you're browsing the web and you stumble onto an address you'd like mapped, just pull up the Mini Map Sidebar by clicking the status bar icon, then just drag and drop the address into the sidebar drop box. If you do a lot of mapping with either Google Maps or Yahoo Maps (it works with both), this is a nice little extension. Mini Map Sidebar is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.