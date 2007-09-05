Windows only: Freeware application Switcher 2 is a Mac Exposé clone and then some, like switching windows via the numpad, live window filtering, and windows hiding all at your fingertips. If you've always been a little jealous of Exposé but never happy with the Windows clones, Switcher actually offers several useful improvements to the Exposé template. Check out the video above from CyberNet to get a close look at some of Switcher 2's more worthwhile features.
Manage Your Windows with Switcher 2
Comments
Windows Vista only.