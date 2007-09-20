Manage Hyperlinks with the Word Hyperlink Checker

Windows only: Freeware Microsoft Word add-in Word Hyperlink Checker manages hyperlinks in Word documents and checks for suspicious or broken links. While the internet has progressively become a more viable source of cited information in documents, Word doesn't manage links all that well by default. The add-in scans your document for links that appear broken or "suspicious" (it's unclear what that entails), then aggregates and marks them as suspicious. Word Hyperlink Checker is a free download, Windows only, Word 2000 and up.