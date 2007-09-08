Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Manage Google Docs and Spreadsheets with the Unofficial Google Web Desktop

Google-Web-Desktop.pngThe Unofficial Google Web Desktop (not created by Google) brings some of the look and feel of the traditional desktop to the web by integrating with Google Docs and Spreadsheets and creating a drag-and-drop desktop interface for your documents. Launching a document opens Google Docs and Spreadsheets on top of your desktop with some ajax-y flash. Right now it's in major need of some sort of folder structure (specifically the structure you've set up in Google Docs), but if you prefer the look and feel of a desktop, the Unofficial Google Web Desktop may come in handy as it develops. Thanks, Joe!

Unofficial Google Web Desktop [Unofficial Google Web Desktop]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles