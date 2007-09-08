Manage Google Docs and Spreadsheets with the Unofficial Google Web Desktop

The Unofficial Google Web Desktop (not created by Google) brings some of the look and feel of the traditional desktop to the web by integrating with Google Docs and Spreadsheets and creating a drag-and-drop desktop interface for your documents. Launching a document opens Google Docs and Spreadsheets on top of your desktop with some ajax-y flash. Right now it's in major need of some sort of folder structure (specifically the structure you've set up in Google Docs), but if you prefer the look and feel of a desktop, the Unofficial Google Web Desktop may come in handy as it develops. Thanks, Joe!