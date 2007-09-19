Windows only: Add transparency to your Windows taskbar and give yourself slightly more usable desktop real estate with freeware application TransBar. While the latter claim (more desktop space) may seem like nonsense, it's especially true for two-row taskbar folks like myself who don't like auto-hiding the taskbar. Whether you want a touch more desktop space or you just want to keep in step with your favourite Windows desktops, TransBar is a simple, lightweight utility that can do both. TransBar is freeware, Windows only.
Make Your Taskbar Transparent with TransBar
