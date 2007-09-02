Make Your Home More Attractive to Buyers

Give your home more appeal to possible buyers with just a few quick and simple improvement tips from real estate blogger Rod Thomas. None of these will break the bank, and in a competitive market, these little touches can really make the difference. For instance, any realtor will tell you that getting rid of surplus furniture and knick-knacks in every room of your house will make the house feel more spacious. You'll also get a lot of mileage out of a tidy yard, getting rid of personal photos and simply giving your home a thorough cleaning.