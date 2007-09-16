Get more mileage out of your stored food with proper storage techniques from Gomestic, a domestic hacks site. For instance, if you store your fruits and vegetables separately, they won't ripen as fast because they're not sharing ethylene, a gas that speeds ripening. Oh, and if you use your own packaging (zip lock bags, vacuum sealed) instead of the store packaging for your meat, it will definitely last longer in the freezer - and with less freezer burn. What are your best food storage tips? Let's hear them in the comments.
Make Your Food Last Longer With Proper Storage
