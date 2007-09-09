Make Self-Criticism Useful

Life Coaches Blog, a practical self-improvement site, has an article on how to make your critical voice - you know, that inner jerk who lets you know exactly how much you suck - more useful. Those of us who struggle with self-criticism will especially appreciate this little tidbit:

That's when someone, say someone like me, has to yell (inside) 'stop!' and remember that the only real use for my critical voice is to help me spot my mistakes so I can learn from them.In other words, to make real the principle that 'there are no failures, only learning experiences'.

Good advice, that's for sure. What do you do when that inner jerk tries to get the best of you? Thoughts in the comments.