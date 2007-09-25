Stranded in the wilderness with an empty canteen? Outdoors expert Keith Hanshaw demonstrates how to make a puddle of muddy water safe to drink with a plastic bottle, a piece of string, and a lighter. Submerge the bottle into the puddle to fill it up and start a small fire with the lighter. Hold your water bottle directly over the flame to bring it to a boil, which will kill all the germs within the bottle. Surely this isn't the tastiest water you'll ever drink, but it's safe, says Keith, and it can save your life.
Make Potable Water with a String, Bottle and Lighter
Boiling water makes it safe to drink? Has this revolutionary knowledge been published to the medical industry? It's revolutionary?
Honestly, is putting water in a container, making fire with a cigarette lighter, and combining the two to produce boiled water really a macgyver tip?