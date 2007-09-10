Make Fast Food More Nutritious

Is it possible to make nutritious choices at a fast food joint? Heath site HelpGuide.org seems to think so - and they've written up a good article on what to choose and what to avoid. Fries are pretty much out, but grilled chicken is definitely in. In addition, more and more fast food restaurants are offering "lighter" choices, such as salads, fruit cups for the kinder, etc. For sure, fast food restaurants are not exactly at the top of the good nutrition pyramid, but you can at least make the visit more healthy.