Make a Quake-Style Command Prompt with AutoHotkey

drop-down-command-line.png Windows only: Inspired by the Linux-only Tilda and Mac-only Visor command line tools, Lifehacker Reader Matt Beamish built his own Quake-style drop-down command prompt using the AutoHotkey scripting language and command-line app Console and posted the results to how-to web site Instructables. When you've finished setting up your command line application of choice using Matt's instructions, you can toggle the command line's visibility with any hotkey you want. If you're only interested in the results, grab the files at the end of the tutorial (you'll need to have installed AutoHotkey); if you're interested in AutoHotkey, the guide also offers a good introduction (though we can suggest a couple more).

"Drop Down", Quake-style command prompt for Windows [Instructables]

