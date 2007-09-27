If you've got the DIY outdoors-y bug, you can make your own portable miniature stove using two aluminium cans, sandpaper, a thumb tack, razor blade, coat hanger, fiber glass, and Heet (I'm sure that's all just sitting in your go bag, right?). It's a very cool project, but if you undertake it, make sure you proceed with caution. Lifehacker prefers its readers keep their eyebrows. If you've got less goodies on hand but still need a fire, check out these alternatives.
Make a DIY Portable Stove
