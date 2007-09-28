Mac Virtualisation, Parallels vs Fusion

Mac only: We fell in love with Mac virtualisation software Parallels Desktop the minute it got released, because running both OS X and Windows on the same machine is such a huge productivity boost. Since then, the more established player in the virtualisation market, VMWare, has released Fusion for OS X, which also runs Windows and various flavors of Linux for the same price. Macworld calls it "a very close call between these two excellent virtualisation programs." What are you using?Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Stories of the beachball of paralysis due to Parallels abound in my circle of Mac-using friends, and Fusion's gained a strong following, even being the Johnny-come-lately. What's your take? Let us know in the comments.