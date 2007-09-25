Log Your Workday with QuickLogger 2

Windows only: Inspired by our very own workday QuickLogger script, developer Joshua Tallent's released QuickLogger 2, a full-fledged graphical work journal application. Keep track of what you worked on today in a plain text file or Excel spreadsheet with QuickLogger 2, which supports both pre-set "static" tasks and unique one-time activities. QuickLogger 2 sets runtime options in its interface—no more hand-editing scripts—like your preferred window position and whether your log will contain static and/or dynamic tasks. QuickLogger 2 can even rotate your log every day, week, month, quarter or year. After the jump get two screenshots of QuickLogger 2 in action.The log interface:
Options:
QuickLogger 2 is a free download for Windows only, requires the free Windows Scripting Host to run. Nice work, Joshua!
