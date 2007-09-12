Limit Yourself to the Essentials with Haiku Productivity

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

bonsai.jpg Productivity blogger Leo Babauta is paring down all the stuff in his life to the barest essentials, and calling the new system "haiku productivity." English majors out there know that haiku is 3-line poetry which contains an exact, short number of syllables per line. Babauta applied haiku-style limits to his own life and distilled his goals, email processing sessions, feeds, Most Important Tasks and other tasks and information to specific amounts. While most of these numbers feel arbitrary, the concept of limitation and focus to encourage productivity is solid. What can you haiku in your productivity system? (Don't say number of Lifehacker posts read per day. That would hurt our feelings.)

Haiku Productivity: The Fine Art of Limiting Yourself to the Essential [zen habits]

