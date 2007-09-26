Limit your workday

The Zen Habits blog comes up with a nice way of using planning and productivity to pare back your working week. It basically consists of setting targets of the days and hours you wish to work, paring down to the essential tasks you need to do, and tightening up on time eaters like emails etc. This approach interests me as a freelancer who is free to set my own work hours, but the author also has some tips for employees who want to claw back a few hours in the week for their own projects.

