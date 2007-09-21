Lifehacker website beseiged by gremlins

Reader Harold has kindly informed us that our site's link to the US edition of Lifehacker isn't working, and it seems the other tool for Aussies wishing to navigate to the US site (us.lifehacker.com) isn't working either. Please rest assured this isn't a conspiracy to keep you from visiting Lifehacker US - it's gremlins at work. We're speaking to the Lifehacker US folk to work out the problem, and hopefully both those tools will be back and running soon. Apologies for any inconvenience. Update: I should also point out that anyone reading Lifehacker AU is getting *all* of the US content, as well as the extra Aussie content, so you're not missing out on any of the US posts. But if you want to jump back to the US site for any reason, you'll be able to do so once we get the gremlins out of the system. :)