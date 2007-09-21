Reader Harold has kindly informed us that our site's link to the US edition of Lifehacker isn't working, and it seems the other tool for Aussies wishing to navigate to the US site (us.lifehacker.com) isn't working either. Please rest assured this isn't a conspiracy to keep you from visiting Lifehacker US - it's gremlins at work. We're speaking to the Lifehacker US folk to work out the problem, and hopefully both those tools will be back and running soon. Apologies for any inconvenience. Update: I should also point out that anyone reading Lifehacker AU is getting *all* of the US content, as well as the extra Aussie content, so you're not missing out on any of the US posts. But if you want to jump back to the US site for any reason, you'll be able to do so once we get the gremlins out of the system. :)
Lifehacker website beseiged by gremlins
Comments
Geez, I for one am quite annoyed. I've been a Lifehacker reader (and commenter) since Lifehacker US was started. It's been a site I've visited a couple times a day for several years, and Lifehacker has been a community as much as anything. I didn't even know Lifehacker Australia existed until I clicked the link in my bookmarks that has taken me to Lifehacker for ages and got redirected here. Now, not only can I not get to Lifehacker, or see any of the comments, but +all+ the Lifehacker archives are gone. That's probably the biggest loss. Even if I go to another Gawker site (in the US) and click on Lifehacker, I get diverted here. Don't like that degree of web manipulation one bit.
That seems...like an awful idea. Really awful. How do you propose keeping people from impersonating others? I kind of want to post that my name is Sarah from now on, just to confuse people. With logins, people have to comment as themselves (or their internet identity or whatever), and more importantly can't troll by posting under other commenters' names.
I protested the .au when it was first brought up, and I'm protesting it again. Without actual integration between the two, this is kind of pointless. Amusingly, Gawker as a whole could take some tips for customer/reader friendliness from the Consumerist.
It's great that we get all the postings (you will of course notify us if it changes) but one thing I'm missing is the US comments. The Aussie posts don't seem to get commented on nearly as much as the US ones (being a fraction of population size)