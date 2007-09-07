Lifehacker US Servers Not Terribly Productive

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

gremlins-in-server.png If you've been having trouble getting your fix of productivity pr0n today, our apologies. A router in Baltimore and a hungry Gizmo after midnight are probably at fault, but we've been assured (if you can call it assurance) that the problem is out of our hands, but should be fixed as soon as we open the shades on Spike. AU - we run on our own servers here in AU, so we weren't really troubled by the US outage. So instead all we've got is the Sydney APEC public holiday slowing us down. :)

