Thanks to the Lifehacker team in both hemispheres, the redirection issues which were making it hard for Australian readers to reach Lifehacker US are now fixed. You should now have no trouble reaching the US site by hitting the "US edition" button at the top of the Lifehacker AU site, or by typing/bookmarking us.lifehacker.com. Hooray!
Lifehacker redirection working again
Comments
Good Stuff, Thanks for that.
Will you also be trying to get comments made on the US site appear on this one? coz honestly reading the comments are just as useful and can be as important as the actually blog post.