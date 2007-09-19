Lifehacker on RRR radio tonight!

I'll be a guest on Melbourne community radio station RRR's computer show Byte into It tonight - Wednesday, 19 September. The show is broadbast from 7pm-8pm every Wednesday, and is hosted by Phil Wales.

If you're not in Melbourne, fear not. You can listen to RRR streaming online, or download the Byte into It podcast. More information here.

And while I'm writing reminders, another one for the Melbourne crowd - our competition to win tickets to the Pixar: 20 Years of Animation exhibition at ACMI closes Friday morning. You have two days left to get your entries in, so get to it!