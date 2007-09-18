Lifehacker on RRR radio tomorrow!

I'll be a guest on Melbourne community radio station RRR's computer show Byte into It tomorrow night - Wednesday, 19 September. Hosted by Phil Wales, Byte into It is broadcast on Wednesday nights from 7pm to 8pm.
If you're not in Melbourne, fear not. You can listen to RRR streaming online, or download the Byte into It podcast. More information here.
