Lessons from the Morning Run

Runner Baron VC says things he learned while running apply to life in general:

Focus on Small Victories, the War will Follow: If you're going to stick to a program you need to know your limits. The classic "good pain" versus "bad pain" is one. If you don't listen to your body right (and that includes being too lenient) you make mistakes. [...]

Boundaries Stretch: All training reaches a plateau, not just running. Even intellectual pursuits reach a point of monotony. How do world-class pianists train? By playing scales and classics over and over again. The only way to improve and not stagnate is to push the boundaries and stretch them without snapping or breaking them.

Remember the phrase "no pain, no gain?" Push yourself to the limits, aim for victory, and you'll surely come out a winner.