Learn a New Language with Others at LiveMocha

Pore over self-study language lessons and practice chatting with other language enthusiasts at web site LiveMocha. If you need more individual instruction, LiveMocha even lets benevolent members act as tutors. LiveMocha comes hot on the heels of language-learning web site Mango, but since one of the most important aspects of learning a new language is practicing with other speakers, the LiveMocha's chat feature could prove very effective. The site's still in beta and could use some interface improvement, but so far it looks very promising. If you're looking to pick up a second language and you try it out, let us know how LiveMocha works for you in the comments.