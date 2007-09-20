Learn a Foreign Language with Mango

Webapp Mango offers 11 free foreign language courses in Spanish, Russian, Greek, German, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian and Polish. Simply sign up with your email address and you're ready to go. Choose any of the available courses and view slideshow presentations instantly. As you progress through the slides, you'll be able to quiz yourself to see how well you're doing. There are about 100 available lessons per course, and they seem to do a good job setting the foundation for conversational foreign language—and then some. Useful if you're going abroad and need to speak to the locals.