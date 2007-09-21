Laptop or Desktop Computer?

Blogger Ron Schenone insists that the desktop computer is no longer needed to run heavy software, since laptops are nearly if not just as capable as most desktops on the market. Add to that the portability, small footprint and dramatic price drops for good laptops, and Schenone wonders why any normal user should buy a full desktop computer. So what I'd like to know is: 1) What are you using right now? and 2) Which would you purchase right now? Hit the link to give us your answers. I added "Both!" as an option, but unless you spend equal time on both or you think that both are an absolute must, pick the one that you use or would use as your main PC.

Despite the claims made by the author, I still believe that desktop workhorses are still plenty ahead of most laptops, especially when you're considering price (price is always an issue). Certainly, though, laptops can handle almost anything the basic user can throw at them (short of a bad batch of malware). Share your thoughts and your reasons for why you're rocking a laptop or desktop—and why you may have made a different choice if you were purchasing new right now—in the comments.