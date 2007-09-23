Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Keep A Scratch Pad Of The Day

scratchpad.pngFor those of us who aren't quite the moleskine ninjas that we aspire to be (yet), Gretchen Rubin of the Happiness Project suggests one scratch paper a day.

I have a "scratch paper for the day." I keep a pad of paper by the phone, and anytime I have the urge to make a note to myself, I discipline myself only to use that pad of paper. At the end of the day, I toss the piece of paper, after copying anything I need to keep.

Since I'm a compulsive note/list maker, this method appealed to me, mostly because it's so dang easy to implement. How do you keep your notes organised? Please share in the comments.

A simple, easy, cheap way to fight the clutter that appears on your desk. [The Happiness Project]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles