Keep A Scratch Pad Of The Day

For those of us who aren't quite the moleskine ninjas that we aspire to be (yet), Gretchen Rubin of the Happiness Project suggests one scratch paper a day.

I have a "scratch paper for the day." I keep a pad of paper by the phone, and anytime I have the urge to make a note to myself, I discipline myself only to use that pad of paper. At the end of the day, I toss the piece of paper, after copying anything I need to keep.

Since I'm a compulsive note/list maker, this method appealed to me, mostly because it's so dang easy to implement. How do you keep your notes organised? Please share in the comments.