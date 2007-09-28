IsoHunt disables US access to trackers

MPAA 1: IsoHunt 0. Major bit torrent and P2P index site IsoHunt has announced that it has disabled US users from accessing its trackers, due to legal pressure being applied by American movie industry group, the MPAA. This announcement went up on IsoHunt's site yesterday:

"As of earlier today, we have disabled access from users in the US to our trackers, until further notice. This goes for ALL trackers (torrentbox, podtropolis) we run. This is due to the US's hostility towards P2P technologies, and we feel with our current lawsuit brought by the MPAA, we can no longer ensure your security and privacy in the US. So, if you're outside the US, you may notice less peers. We encourage you to add other public, unhampered trackers to torrents you post, in addition to Torrentbox and Podtropolis's trackers."