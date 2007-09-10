Internet Explorer keyword bookmarks with "about:"

You can access your Internet Explorer bookmarks with a quick registry hack and the
about: command in the address bar. The gist of the hack shown at the Technoworld weblog is to manually add your bookmarks to the registry so you can quickly navigate to them by putting
about:YourBookmark into the address bar. You can access your bookmarks from the dropdown menu, but as you know, mouseless navigation can do wonders for your productivity. Couple this hack with an "about:" entry for Texter, and you can put together a pretty handy ad-hoc mouseless navigation scheme for Internet Explorer. I wouldn't recommend setting up shortcuts for URLs shorter than six characters (the length of "about:") but it would be very handy for complicated URLs that you visit frequently like "about:bank" or "about:gasprices"—you get the picture. It is about as close as you can get to keyword navigating for Internet Explorer.
